Comerica Bank Sells 768 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Comerica Bank reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after purchasing an additional 89,230 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,702,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,965,000 after purchasing an additional 77,625 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,679,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $269.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $279.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.97. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $168.69 and a 12-month high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

