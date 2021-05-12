Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CAO Julie Shaeff Sells 17,201 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $1,501,647.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FIX stock opened at $86.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.44. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.54 and a 52 week high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth $306,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,315 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after acquiring an additional 44,978 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 100,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 46,173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FIX shares. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

