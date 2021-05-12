Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.56

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.56 and last traded at $7.39, with a volume of 42801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.94.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRZBY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Commerzbank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Oddo Bhf raised Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.10, a current ratio of 10.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.29.

About Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY)

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Further Reading: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.