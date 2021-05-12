CommScope Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,008 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,005% compared to the typical volume of 1,177 put options.

Several research firms have commented on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating on shares of CommScope in a report on Sunday. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CommScope from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. CommScope has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

COMM opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. CommScope has a 1 year low of $7.56 and a 1 year high of $18.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.20, a P/E/G ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a positive return on equity of 51.48% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. CommScope’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommScope will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CommScope by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,056 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 13,824 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in CommScope by 2,663.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 67,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CommScope by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,286 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CommScope by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 121,529 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,506 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,291,000 after buying an additional 9,327 shares in the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

