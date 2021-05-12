Community Capital Management Inc. Has $882,000 Stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Community Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in IAA by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in IAA by 986.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after purchasing an additional 361,247 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in IAA by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in IAA in the fourth quarter valued at $83,360,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in IAA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.90.

NYSE IAA traded down $1.66 on Wednesday, hitting $55.41. The stock had a trading volume of 10,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,940. IAA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.13 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $60.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.61 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.