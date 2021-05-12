Community Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,250 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Community Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for about 1.8% of Community Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,985,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $968,847,000 after buying an additional 112,855 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,642,000 after buying an additional 61,841 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,932,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,566,000 after buying an additional 5,102 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,870,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,429,000 after buying an additional 9,123 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,757,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,463,000 after buying an additional 453,520 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMP stock traded down $6.10 on Wednesday, reaching $252.05. 12,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 698,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $245.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.32 and a twelve month high of $269.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 13,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $3,611,254.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $14,960,985.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.22, for a total transaction of $2,044,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,599,984.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,041 shares of company stock valued at $6,763,517. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMP. Citigroup upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.82.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

