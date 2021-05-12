Community Capital Management Inc. Sells 19,700 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Community Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 61.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,700 shares during the quarter. Community Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SKY. Curi Capital bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Investors Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 1st quarter worth about $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

Shares of NYSE SKY traded down $1.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.93. The company had a trading volume of 14,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,177. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.66 and a beta of 2.62. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1 year low of $17.58 and a 1 year high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other Skyline Champion news, Director Keith A. Anderson sold 105,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,963,598.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 494,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,224,342.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Yost sold 70,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.59, for a total transaction of $3,210,493.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,204,862.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 556,668 shares of company stock valued at $24,872,013. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

SKY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Skyline Champion Company Profile

Skyline Champion Corporation operates as a factory-built housing company in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, as well as park-models and modular buildings for the multi-family, hospitality, and senior and workforce housing sectors. It builds homes under the brand names of Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the United States, and Moduline and SRI Homes in western Canada.

Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.