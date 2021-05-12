Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $11.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Community Health Systems’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Community Health Systems from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.70.

Shares of NYSE CYH opened at $14.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.46 and a 52 week high of $15.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CYH. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,476,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $9,125,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 946.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 975,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

