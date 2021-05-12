Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Companhia Paranaense de Energia is involved in the Utilities Industry. They are a fully integrated electric power company that is involved in the generation, distributionand transmission of electricity. “

Separately, UBS Group raised shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of ELP opened at $5.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a 12-month low of $5.22 and a 12-month high of $6.05.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 16.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 12.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,029,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,722,000 after purchasing an additional 97,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,189,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,010,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines.

