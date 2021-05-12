Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Gap Up to $9.77

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $10.24. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional shares last traded at $10.31, with a volume of 33,953 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $13.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.86.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.55. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 7.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 309,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 68.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 3.9% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 77,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

