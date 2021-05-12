Comparing Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) & Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO)

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) and Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Weis Markets and Grocery Outlet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Grocery Outlet 0 2 9 0 2.82

Grocery Outlet has a consensus target price of $46.10, suggesting a potential upside of 13.71%. Given Grocery Outlet’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grocery Outlet is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of Weis Markets shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.0% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of Grocery Outlet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Weis Markets and Grocery Outlet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $3.54 billion 0.40 $67.98 million N/A N/A Grocery Outlet $2.56 billion 1.51 $15.42 million $0.79 51.32

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Grocery Outlet.

Volatility & Risk

Weis Markets has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its share price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grocery Outlet has a beta of -0.39, suggesting that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Weis Markets and Grocery Outlet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.62% 9.44% 5.99% Grocery Outlet 3.09% 17.92% 6.32%

Summary

Grocery Outlet beats Weis Markets on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets trade name, as well as trademarks for its product lines and promotions, such as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 197 retail food stores including 4 stores in Delaware, 49 stores in Maryland, 6 stores in New Jersey, 9 stores in New York, 117 stores in Pennsylvania, 9 stores in Virginia, and 2 stores in West Virginia. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine. As of January 2, 2021, it had 380 stores in California, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Idaho, and Nevada. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

