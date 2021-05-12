Compass (NYSE:COMP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $15.01

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.08, with a volume of 10986 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on COMP shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Compass in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Compass currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Get Compass alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert L. Reffkin purchased 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,580,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf acquired 4,000,000 shares of Compass stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.