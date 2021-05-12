Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

CPSI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

Get Computer Programs and Systems alerts:

CPSI stock traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.73. 80,178 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,215. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.92. Computer Programs and Systems has a one year low of $19.57 and a one year high of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $435.75 million, a PE ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.76.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.16 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Computer Programs and Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,522,314.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $56,104. 12.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,855,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after buying an additional 13,516 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 204,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Computer Programs and Systems

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Programs and Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Programs and Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.