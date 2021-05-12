comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for comScore’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.03). comScore posted earnings of ($0.15) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that comScore will report full-year earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.01). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.40). comScore had a negative net margin of 15.53% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $90.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of comScore from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 27th.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek purchased 116,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $422,323.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 911,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,247.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCOR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in comScore in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in comScore by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,179 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in comScore by 3.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 126,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in comScore by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SCOR traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 378,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $282.40 million, a P/E ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. comScore has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $4.50.

comScore Company Profile

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures advertising, consumer behavior, and audiences across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; and Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle.

