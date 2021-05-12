Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) Price Target Raised to $3.25

Conifex Timber (OTCMKTS:CFXTF) had its target price raised by analysts at CIBC from $3.00 to $3.25 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 41.31% from the company’s current price.

CFXTF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conifex Timber from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Conifex Timber from $2.50 to $2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS CFXTF traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.30. 39,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,701. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.38. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $2.33.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company's Lumber segment is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities. This segment also manufactures finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; and manufactures, sells, and distributes dimension lumber.

