Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $14.66

Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.66 and traded as high as $21.94. Conn’s shares last traded at $21.18, with a volume of 252,564 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Conn’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $566.02 million, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.10 million. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Conn’s news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total transaction of $63,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,614 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Conn’s by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 68,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,093 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,934,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s in the 1st quarter worth about $1,115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Conn’s Company Profile (NASDAQ:CONN)

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

