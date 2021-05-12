Constantine Iordanou Sells 3,412 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stock

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total transaction of $610,713.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,777.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $175.08 on Wednesday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.18 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $182.32 and its 200 day moving average is $188.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.67.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.48%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 460.0% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,620,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,947 shares in the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,916,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,611,000 after purchasing an additional 167,152 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,832,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,456,000 after purchasing an additional 249,817 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,769,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $367,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRSK. UBS Group raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.67.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

