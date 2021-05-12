Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) Shares Up 0.5%

Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) shot up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.79. 9,430 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 24,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Constellation Acquisition Corp I stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of Constellation Acquisition Corp I at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Constellation Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:CSTA)

Constellation Acquisition Corp I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Port Chester, New York.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.