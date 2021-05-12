Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STZ opened at $234.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $235.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 10.20%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.90.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total value of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,879 shares of company stock valued at $9,089,398 in the last quarter. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

