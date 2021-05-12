Contango Oil & Gas (MCF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 13th.

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%.

Get Contango Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:MCF opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $813.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.67. Contango Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $5.56.

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Contango Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.