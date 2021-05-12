Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.77% from the stock’s current price.

CTS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Cormark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 19th.

Converge Technology Solutions stock traded up C$0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.70. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$1.21 and a 1-year high of C$7.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -181.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides installation and maintenance; analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration and solutioning, and cloud optimization.

