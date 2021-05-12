Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek Sells 5,000 Shares

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Senior Officer Peter Michael Holbek sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.75, for a total transaction of C$23,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,250.

Peter Michael Holbek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 10,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.17, for a total value of C$41,700.00.

On Thursday, April 29th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 7,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.11, for a total value of C$28,770.00.

On Tuesday, April 27th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 25,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.20, for a total value of C$105,000.00.

On Thursday, February 25th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 20,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.46, for a total value of C$69,200.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Peter Michael Holbek sold 12,000 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.92, for a total transaction of C$35,040.00.

Shares of CMMC opened at C$4.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.57. Copper Mountain Mining Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$5.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.92, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining to C$4.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Haywood Securities increased their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. National Bankshares upped their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.94.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

