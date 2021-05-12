Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 17.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,829 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 10,274 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $101,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $995,366.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 166,989 shares of company stock worth $4,536,903. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CORT opened at $20.45 on Wednesday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.23 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.99 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

