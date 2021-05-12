CorionX Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $456,212.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded down 13.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 12th. One CorionX coin can currently be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, CorionX has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. CorionX has a total market capitalization of $574,160.80 and $456,212.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CorionX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00086991 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.60 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $549.80 or 0.01092830 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.09 or 0.00069742 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002137 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.85 or 0.00114984 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,127.69 or 0.10192272 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,533,325 coins. CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. CorionX’s official website is corion.io/corionx. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.