Cormark Comments on Black Diamond Group Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:BDI)

Black Diamond Group Limited (TSE:BDI) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Black Diamond Group in a research report issued on Friday, May 7th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Black Diamond Group alerts:

Black Diamond Group (TSE:BDI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$56.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.00 million.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Black Diamond Group from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$4.50 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of BDI opened at C$4.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$233.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -334.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.31. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of C$1.17 and a one year high of C$4.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$3.72 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.87.

Black Diamond Group Company Profile

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.