Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 10.54%.

Shares of NYSE:CNR traded down $1.36 on Wednesday, hitting $13.51. 1,755,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 827,250. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $15.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.26.

In related news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,771,585.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 385,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.52, for a total transaction of $4,820,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,704,333 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

