Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$2.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

NASDAQ CRSR traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,056. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.27 million. Corsair Gaming’s revenue was up 201.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $33.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Corsair Gaming from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corsair Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Corsair Gaming from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.90.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

