COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.54

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.54 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 6294 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded COSCO SHIPPING from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of 133.50 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

COSCO SHIPPING Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CICOY)

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business, Container Terminal Business, and Corporate and Other Operations segments.

