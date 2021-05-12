Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €68.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €68.00 ($80.00) target price by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.14% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €76.00 ($89.41) target price on Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €62.46 ($73.48).

ETR 1COV opened at €57.56 ($67.72) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Covestro has a 1-year low of €27.94 ($32.87) and a 1-year high of €63.24 ($74.40). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €56.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €53.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion and a PE ratio of 12.99.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

