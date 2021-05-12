Cowen Trims CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Target Price to $70.00

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) had its price objective cut by Cowen from $88.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CEVA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.00.

CEVA opened at $45.73 on Tuesday. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $29.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,573.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.01 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that CEVA will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CEVA news, Director Sven Christer Nilsson sold 19,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,393,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,176,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 211,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,616,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEVA by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in CEVA by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 33,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after buying an additional 21,538 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in CEVA by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 515,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,355,000 after buying an additional 152,762 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of CEVA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 15,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

