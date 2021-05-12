CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Hits New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $101.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CRA International traded as high as $86.34 and last traded at $85.76, with a volume of 560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.24.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get CRA International alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in CRA International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CRA International by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CRA International by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CRA International by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRA International by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $604.15 million, a PE ratio of 29.26, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.12.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. CRA International had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

About CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI)

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for CRA International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRA International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.