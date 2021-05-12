Craig Hallum Downgrades Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) to Hold

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.36.

GO stock opened at $40.54 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Grocery Outlet has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $48.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of -0.39.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $752.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Grocery Outlet will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S. Macgregor Jr. Read sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $2,132,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,248,166.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.49, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,055 shares in the company, valued at $512,216.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 371,992 shares of company stock valued at $14,519,722. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,976,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,564,000 after purchasing an additional 34,969 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,017 shares during the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 433,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,003,000 after purchasing an additional 32,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $981,000. 96.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

