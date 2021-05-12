Cranswick (LON:CWK) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3,536.53

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 3,536.53 ($46.20) and traded as high as GBX 3,750 ($48.99). Cranswick shares last traded at GBX 3,640 ($47.56), with a volume of 80,374 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cranswick has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,727.50 ($48.70).

Get Cranswick alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,699.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,536.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99. The firm has a market cap of £1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95.

In other news, insider Mark Bottomley sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total transaction of £37,135 ($48,517.12). Also, insider Martin T. P. Davey sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,576 ($46.72), for a total value of £30,396 ($39,712.57). Insiders have sold 2,261 shares of company stock worth $7,947,300 in the last ninety days.

About Cranswick (LON:CWK)

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.