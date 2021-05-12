Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CS. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,344,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,263,242. Credit Suisse Group has a 1-year low of $7.33 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.94 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 11.83%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.77%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Credit Suisse Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.