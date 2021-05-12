Credit Suisse Group Boosts Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target to $151.00

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $147.00 to $151.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 21.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist raised their target price on Woodward from $108.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.63.

NASDAQ WWD opened at $124.79 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Woodward has a 1-year low of $50.50 and a 1-year high of $130.75.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $581.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.50 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company’s revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Woodward will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Woodward news, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,366.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Donovan sold 5,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.05, for a total value of $700,059.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,512 shares of company stock worth $15,977,354. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Woodward during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Woodward by 22.3% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 3.8% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Woodward by 117.0% during the first quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 449,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,262,000 after purchasing an additional 242,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Woodward by 96.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

