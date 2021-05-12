Credit Suisse Group Raises PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Price Target to $15.00

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) had its target price upped by Credit Suisse Group from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of PlayAGS from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.64.

NYSE AGS opened at $8.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.83. PlayAGS has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39. The stock has a market cap of $313.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 3.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 84,990 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 59,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 8,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PlayAGS by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,109,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after buying an additional 89,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

