Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVKIF. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of EVKIF stock traded down $1.60 on Wednesday, reaching $36.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries Company Profile

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

