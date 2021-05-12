Credit Suisse Group Trims Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Target Price to $250.00

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

RACE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ferrari from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferrari from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $241.43.

NYSE RACE opened at $197.88 on Tuesday. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $150.97 and a 52-week high of $233.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.23 and a 200-day moving average of $208.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a dividend of $1.0445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferrari during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Ferrari by 29.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Ferrari by 36.4% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 257,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,867,000 after purchasing an additional 68,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in Ferrari by 6.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

