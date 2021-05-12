Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Stock Position Cut by Panview Asian Equity Master Fund

Panview Asian Equity Master Fund lessened its stake in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 118,866 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 22,459 shares during the quarter. Cree accounts for 12.4% of Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Panview Asian Equity Master Fund’s holdings in Cree were worth $12,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Cree during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 178.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,844 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,272,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cree by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its holdings in Cree by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $5,295,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Clyde Hosein sold 13,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total value of $1,733,631.68. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CREE shares. Roth Capital upgraded Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised Cree from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cree in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Cree from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cree has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Shares of CREE traded down $2.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,823,102. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.08 and a beta of 1.43. Cree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.29 and a 1-year high of $129.90.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.39 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 5.94% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

