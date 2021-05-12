Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) Receives $1.42 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Crew Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWEGF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.42.

CWEGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.75 to $1.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $0.90 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Crew Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Crew Energy in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Crew Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th.

CWEGF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average is $0.62. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.03.

Crew Energy Company Profile

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch/Monias, Attachie, and Portage assets comprising approximately 438 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas reserves located in the Montney area situated to the south and west of Fort St.

