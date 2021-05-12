Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Crexendo had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 14.02%.

Crexendo stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 66,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.39 million, a P/E ratio of 85.01, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average is $6.66. Crexendo has a one year low of $4.90 and a one year high of $12.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CXDO. TheStreet raised shares of Crexendo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crexendo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Crexendo

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication, unified communications as a service, call center, collaboration, and other cloud business services for businesses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cloud Telecommunications and Web Services. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and resells broadband Internet services.

