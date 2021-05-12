Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, May 9th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.28. Desjardins also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$103.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.