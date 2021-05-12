Crowny Reaches Market Cap of $8.98 Million (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 20% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 12th. In the last seven days, Crowny has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Crowny has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $293,280.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $339.20 or 0.00600141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00070730 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.99 or 0.00247684 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $713.18 or 0.01261796 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00033619 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio.

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowny should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

