Crust Market Capitalization Achieves $132.30 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 12th. During the last week, Crust has traded 24.1% lower against the US dollar. Crust has a total market capitalization of $132.30 million and approximately $8.10 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be bought for about $75.87 or 0.00137521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000876 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00012957 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,246.44 or 0.04072033 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,743,783 coins. The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial. Crust’s official website is www.crust.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Buying and Selling Crust

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

