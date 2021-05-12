Cryptonovae (YAE) Price Hits $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Cryptonovae (CURRENCY:YAE) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 12th. Cryptonovae has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $191,663.00 worth of Cryptonovae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptonovae has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Cryptonovae coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptonovae alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00072395 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $291.59 or 0.00534589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $137.11 or 0.00251367 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $669.42 or 0.01227288 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.05 or 0.00034922 BTC.

Cryptonovae Profile

Cryptonovae’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,472,260 coins. Cryptonovae’s official Twitter account is @Crypto_novae. The Reddit community for Cryptonovae is https://reddit.com/r/cryptonovae.

Cryptonovae Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonovae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptonovae should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cryptonovae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptonovae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptonovae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.