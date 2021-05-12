CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) PT Raised to C$17.75

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 8.36% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC raised their target price on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

CRT.UN stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$16.38. 112,657 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,481. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$11.62 and a 1 year high of C$16.89. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 44.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$16.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.55, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

In related news, Director Dean Charles Mccann purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.48 per share, with a total value of C$309,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$309,600.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

