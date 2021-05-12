CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Compass Point

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Compass Point in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of CTO opened at $50.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.51. CTO Realty Growth has a 12-month low of $33.41 and a 12-month high of $56.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 4.25. The stock has a market cap of $298.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.81.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 181.83% and a return on equity of 37.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CTO Realty Growth will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George R. Brokaw bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.60 per share, with a total value of $52,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,791. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after acquiring an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% in the first quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,956,000 after purchasing an additional 17,921 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 91,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 20,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,417,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

