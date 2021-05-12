Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) PT Raised to $96.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $96.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the bank’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 20.53% from the company’s current price.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $111.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.88.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $120.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.05. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52-week low of $56.52 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.34. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bobby Berman sold 17,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $1,812,332.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,123.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jimmy Stead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total value of $368,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $496,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,752 shares of company stock worth $7,681,935 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 81.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

