Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) released its earnings results on Monday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a positive return on equity of 3.86%.

CPIX stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.66. 60,912 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,769. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on CPIX shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and rheumatology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.