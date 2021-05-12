Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) PT Raised to $20.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.14.

NYSE:CWK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.70. 11,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 745,623. Cushman & Wakefield has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 17.04% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 4,583,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $79,113,885.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWK. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 181,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $403,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cushman & Wakefield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 80,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 31,552 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

